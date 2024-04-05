New York is exposed to an unusual earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude, the worst in 40 years

April 5, 2024
The earthquake was felt along the northeastern coast of the United States at around 10:20 local time.

Residents of New York and its surroundings felt a 4.8 magnitude tremor on the Richter scale on Friday. It is the largest in 40 years.

The earthquake shook Northeast coast of the United States 10:23 local time.

In principle, no serious consequences were recorded.

New Yorkers are accustomed to extreme weather and big storms, but they are not accustomed to the movements of tectonic plates.

