New York is exposed to an unusual earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude, the worst in 40 years

caption, The earthquake was felt along the northeastern coast of the United States at around 10:20 local time.

author, Drafting

Role, BBC World News

1 hour

Residents of New York and its surroundings felt a 4.8 magnitude tremor on the Richter scale on Friday. It is the largest in 40 years.

The earthquake shook Northeast coast of the United States 10:23 local time.

In principle, no serious consequences were recorded.

New Yorkers are accustomed to extreme weather and big storms, but they are not accustomed to the movements of tectonic plates.

On February 6 of last year, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Buffalo, New York, but… There has not been a current of this size in the region for 40 years.

That earthquake, which occurred in 1983, shook residents near the town of Newcomb, upstate New York, with a magnitude of 5.1.

The earthquake that occurred on Friday was felt in many major cities, including… Boston, New York and PhiladelphiaAccording to the US Geological Survey.

It was his The epicenter is near Lebanon, New JerseyThis is about 40 miles west of New York City.

New Yorkers should do so, New York Mayor Eric Adams said Continue with your normal day.

He added: “First responders are working to ensure the safety of the city, and at this time, we have no reports of any major impacts or injuries.”

“I encourage all New Yorkers to take care of their loved ones, and if you feel an aftershock, drop to the ground, cover your head and neck, and take shelter under hard furniture, next to an interior wall, or in a door,” he added.

The mayor reported that “inspections of vital infrastructure” had been conducted.

“It's like a truck crashed into my house.”

The vibration is felt for 15 to 20 seconds.

Sally Osman initially thought the shaking at her home in Somerset, New Jersey, was just strong winds.

“The weather was bad early on, so I thought it was just really strong winds,” he said.

But then Othman felt something stronger, a sudden tremor that shook the upper floor of his house.

“I thought a truck hit my house.”, He said. But when the shaking didn't stop, he put two and two together. She gathered her girls and stood under the door frame for safety.

“It was pretty intense,” he said. “I don't even know how long it lasted, but it seems like forever.”

BBC correspondent Nada Tawfiq said: “While sitting in our offices in New York, one of my colleagues and I immediately felt the earthquake here on the eighteenth floor in lower Manhattan, as if our offices and the building itself were swaying.”

“I'm in Brooklyn, and my apartment shook like a freight train was shaking underneath it,” BBC journalist Brandon Livesay said. “Some jars fell from my kitchen shelf onto the floor, but there was no major damage.”

Many New York airports have suspended operations Because of the earthquake.

Both John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Airport in New Jersey kept planes on the ground.

Delays were also reported at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that at approximately 1 p.m. local time, flights resumed.