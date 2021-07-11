Nike and Converse, movie equipment

Nike is once again at the center of the show. The American sports equipment company and Converse, a subsidiary of Nike, will be the stars of a new collection of exclusive athletic apparel and footwear from the animated film. Space Jam 2: a new legacy.

To distinguish their clothing and brands, Nike focused its designs on match uniforms and basketball shoes as well.While, on the other hand, Converse has expanded its product range and developed T-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, sneakers and bags for the rest of the characters in the world. Looney Tunes.

The items will go on sale starting next month, coinciding with the movie’s premiere, which will be available in theaters from July 16.. Nike shoes will be around $200, while clothes will be between $90 and $200. For their part, Converse sneakers range from $70 to $120 and apparel ranges from $50 to $90.

At the same time as the movie launches and exclusive items are on sale, new sneakers will also be offered for the movie’s hero, LeBron James, whose gear will be called LeBron 19.