No Valentine’s Day? No! Netflix and Disney + are making these premieres this weekend

The weekend arrives, which concludes with Day of love and friendship. If you don’t need to go out, stay home and enjoy The first shows owned by Netflix and Disney + Enter Serials and movies For this weekend. Enjoy alone or in the company what both streaming platforms bring.

Netflix

a series

Never miss a movie premiere Bernard’s funeral home. Reality series. Bernard struggles, but Bernard is big-hearted. They run their affordable funeral home while helping bereaved families say goodbye.

The children’s audience is coming Mighty Express: Temporada 2. More train adventures are on the way starting February 12th. Join the adventures of the Mighty Express! A group of trains and children are responsible for problem solving with dexterity and a lot of teamwork.

Films

The romantic bar has arrived To all boys: forever. The love story of Lara Jean Sung Covey and Peter Kavinsky ends. The third Netflix movie is based on the saga written by Jenny Hahn. It’s the last year of school, with all that means. On her return from a family trip to Korea, Lara Jane discusses her plans for the future with and without Peter.

The children’s movie also premiered Xico Road. A girl, a dog, and their close friend set out to maintain a mountain of corporate greed. But they have the solution there, at home: their puppy, Xico.

Disney +

a series

It goes on and on, Episodes 1 and 2

Produced by BTF Media for Disney + and hosted by Sebastián Yatra, It goes on and on It is a realistic music show where music meets the talents of children and young people from all over Mexico. Forty boys and girls will sing from their homes and will be trained by three international juries: Kenia Os, Mario Domm and Poncho Lizárraga. Whoever achieves the greatest musical contact will score a collaboration with Sebastián Yatra and win the Conecta y Canta!

When the bell ringsSeason 2

Recess is the perfect place to have fun with the nine friends who starred in the movie When the bell rings. With characters with different profiles, although, at the same time, very popular in school friend groups, the series entertains teens and shows students typical cases, such as character development, impulsivity, money management, sports competitions as well as study.

Films

Rodgers, Hammerstein, and Cinderella

This 1997 musical movie is pop star Brandy Norwood as Whitney Houston as the fictional godmother. The movie is distinguished by its memorable musical moments and songs.

Here comes the curmudgeon

Balloon kingdoms, clumsy police dragons, happy wizards … that’s how Terry remembers his grandmother’s strange stories. But now, the stories are real and he definitely isn’t “happy” anymore.

Hidden wonders of Africa

Across this continent, animals struggle to survive in some of the world’s most extreme conditions. In the most epic natural habitats on the planet, large predators roam the savannah, exotic monkeys live in mountain tops, and mysterious insects and snakes live in the most impenetrable forests on Earth.

