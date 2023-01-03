North Korea begins the year by warning that it will increase its nuclear arsenal by 2023

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the end of his meeting with the country’s ruling workers’ parties, called for an increase in the production of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles. The declaration, which has already been condemned by South Korea, aims to boost the country’s defense capability.

Kim Jong Un raised the tone at the beginning of 2023. The North Korean leader called for the development of new intercontinental ballistic missiles and a nuclear arsenal, according to local media. The goal: to enhance its ability to defend the country’s sovereignty and prepare for a possible attack.

“The prevailing situation requires redoubling efforts to greatly enhance military power in response to alarming military maneuvers by the United States and other hostile forces,” Kim said at the end of a meeting with the ruling Workers’ Party.

The president asserted that both Washington and Seoul had tried to “isolate and strangle” Pyongyang. Some of the accusations he justified were of shipping US nuclear attack assets to South Korea.

Kim added, “In a situation where South Korea undoubtedly becomes an obvious enemy, mass production of tactical nuclear weapons is important and necessary, and therefore there is a need to increase the number of nuclear warheads geometrically.”

These statements come after a six-day meeting aimed at drawing the goals of the new state for the new year. In this sense, Kim stressed that the massive increase in the nuclear arsenal will be the “main thrust” of defense goals in 2023.

With Reuters, AP, and EFE

Read more on France 24 Spain

Read also:
A North Korean missile launch increases tension in the region
Washington and Seoul respond with tests after a North Korean intercontinental missile launch
North Korean missile launches and US bombers are creating tension on the peninsula

More Stories

La Jornada – A new record for transfers during 2022: BBVA Mexico

1 day ago Mia Thompson

La Nación / Bus Station, carrying 115,000 passengers

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Inauguration of Lula da Silva as President of Brazil, live | international

2 days ago Mia Thompson

“There are commitments to compromise,” said Senator Hugo Richer.

4 days ago Mia Thompson

What is Kwanzaa, the celebration of the black community in the United States after Christmas

4 days ago Mia Thompson

“I don’t know the names of all the children in my house.”

5 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The risk of venous thromboembolism is increased in women with diabetes mellitus

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Rumor: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the last great game on Nintendo Switch

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States proposes to increase citizenship processing fees

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

North Korea begins the year by warning that it will increase its nuclear arsenal by 2023

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Round of 16 in Qatar reflects the World Cup Open very much

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter