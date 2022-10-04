North Korea launches missile believed to have flown over Japan

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
North Korea declares itself a country with nuclear weapons 0:59

(CNN) – North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into an apparent trajectory over Japan Tuesday morning local time, according to regional officials.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch. According to a tweet published by the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, “the projectile is believed to have been fired” over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, referring to a possible escalation of North Korean missile launches.

The tweet urged people to take shelter inside a building or underground.

“The aforementioned missile is believed to have crossed the Pacific Ocean at approximately 07:29 AM JST,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in another tweet.

The same statement urged civilians in Japan to “not approach anything suspicious that is found and immediately contact the police or fire department.”

According to CNN’s tally, Tuesday’s launch is North Korea’s 23rd missile launch this year, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

However, launches over Japan are rare; It was the last time that North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan September 15, 2017, When the projectile flew over the island of Hokkaido in northern Japan.

Youngjung Seo reported from Seoul and Emiko Jozuka from Tokyo.

More Stories

Submitting a proposal in the US Senate to grant a green card to illegal immigrants who have resided in the country for 7 years or more | News from Mexico

22 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The bride stood on her wedding day. Decide to continue with the party

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

News, deaths and damages in Florida and South Carolina

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Hurricane Ian news report for September 30

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Putin anexa territorios de Ucrania a Rusia; Biden respond

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The “magic” cake gives a “beautiful experience” to celebrate the centenary

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

North Korea launches missile believed to have flown over Japan

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Homemade tricks to unclog a bathroom without drain cleaner – teach me about science

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Martian helicopter ingenuity records a piece of an unknown object stuck in its leg

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

The woman wanted to impress Arjuna during her concert in Guayaquil

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Max Verstappen could be two-time F1 champion in Japan: what does he need?

15 hours ago Sharon Hanson