Notre Dame cathedral is finally settled

The cathedral our lady from Paris Finally stable and secure enough for Craftsmen Starting to rebuild it, after more than two years of trauma shooting that smashed its roof, demolished its tower, and threatened to demolish the rest gothic monument.

And the French agency in charge of reconstruction announced, on Saturday, in a statement, that work to secure the structure, which began a day after the April 15, 2019 fire, has been permanently completed.

Carpenters, scaffolding experts, member mechanics and even professional climbers took part in the work, which included special temporary structures to secure the towers, vaults, and walls of the massive structure that had lost its roof, and a special kind of “canopy” to protect it. From the elements.

Read also: The book that tells a different story about the Aztecs



Photo: Thomas Samson, Pool FILE via AP

The statement added that negotiations will now begin with companies that will participate in tenders for the massive reconstruction effort. There will be around 100 different tenders for various projects. Work to restore the organ will begin in the fall and other work is expected to begin in the winter.

The agency supports the president’s goal Emmanuel Macron To allow visitors to return inside the cathedral in 2024, the year Paris will host Olympic Games.



Photo: AP Photo/Francois Mori, file

The announcement came on a weekend when France and many European countries celebrate the so-called European Heritage Days, when historical monuments, government buildings and other sites are open to the public.

fjb