Notre Dame cathedral is finally settled

30 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The cathedral our lady from Paris Finally stable and secure enough for Craftsmen Starting to rebuild it, after more than two years of trauma shooting that smashed its roof, demolished its tower, and threatened to demolish the rest gothic monument.

And the French agency in charge of reconstruction announced, on Saturday, in a statement, that work to secure the structure, which began a day after the April 15, 2019 fire, has been permanently completed.

Carpenters, scaffolding experts, member mechanics and even professional climbers took part in the work, which included special temporary structures to secure the towers, vaults, and walls of the massive structure that had lost its roof, and a special kind of “canopy” to protect it. From the elements.

Read also: The book that tells a different story about the Aztecs


Photo: Thomas Samson, Pool FILE via AP

The statement added that negotiations will now begin with companies that will participate in tenders for the massive reconstruction effort. There will be around 100 different tenders for various projects. Work to restore the organ will begin in the fall and other work is expected to begin in the winter.

The agency supports the president’s goal Emmanuel Macron To allow visitors to return inside the cathedral in 2024, the year Paris will host Olympic Games.

notre_dame_7_ well
Photo: AP Photo/Francois Mori, file

The announcement came on a weekend when France and many European countries celebrate the so-called European Heritage Days, when historical monuments, government buildings and other sites are open to the public.

fjb

More Stories

Teen ends up in the emergency room after stimulating himself with a USB cable

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The hole in the ozone layer continues to grow, it is now larger than Antarctica

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

New York. Birds die after colliding with the towers of the World Trade Center

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

California wildfire: The world’s largest tree has been wrapped in a blanket to protect it from the fire

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

This is the “only solution” that Bill Gates sees to end the Covid pandemic

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

When will the epidemic end? This is what the World Health Organization says

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Eating fruits and vegetables and exercising can increase happiness levels

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

Vucetich even sees Chivas and America

28 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Instagram | How to find out if someone is logged into your account | SPORTS-PLAY

29 mins ago Leo Adkins

Notre Dame cathedral is finally settled

30 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

What does Krugman think of what could happen to the US economy? Interest rate, GDP growth and inflation risk in the post-pandemic period

33 mins ago Mia Thompson