OECD shows signs of weakness in the acceleration of the Spanish economy

This content was published on December 09, 2021 – 11:38

PARIS, Dec 09 (EFE) – The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) continues to see signs of acceleration in the Spanish economy with its advanced composite indicators, but those indicators are now slightly weaker.

This diagnosis contrasts with that of most large members of the organization, where indications point to peak growth in the coming months, particularly the United States, Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom.

In November, the indicator of economic cycle reversals continued the upward trend it had been on for more than a year, but only with an increase of 2 percent, compared to October 7, September 14, August 21, or 30 July. , refers to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in a note published this Thursday.

It remained for Spain at 101.16 points, that is, above the level of 100, which represents the long-term average.

In any case, it is a development somewhat different from that of most of the large members of the organization, as indicators point to a peak of growth in the coming months.

This maximum rate of activity expansion in the coming months is what is being detected in the US, Japan, Germany or the UK, where statistics have been dropping for several months but at relatively comfortable levels, above the 100-point threshold.

France, like Spain, is showing signs that the rate of production progress continues to increase: its five hundred index advanced in November (to 100.08 points), the same rise in October.

Colombia is also in a similar situation, with continuous increases in the index for more than a year, although it has been weaker in recent months: more than two hundred in November to 101.75 points.

The other two OECD countries in Latin America, Chile and Mexico, are adjusting to the pattern of peak growth in the coming months.

Chile’s index has seen slight declines for ten consecutive months to a relatively comfortable level of 101.81 points in November. Mexico’s record fell in the past four months to a high value of 101.74 points. EFE

ac / mgr / mj

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services, without the prior and express consent of EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.