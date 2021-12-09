Ecuador signs memoranda of understanding with the United States, Kuwait, Chile and the Dominican Republic for open skies | Economy | News

These agreements eliminate air restrictions between the signatory countries and allow new airlines to arrive in the country.

Transportation and Public Works Minister Marcelo Cabrera signed memoranda of understanding with the United States, Kuwait, Chile and the Dominican Republic to maintain the open skies policy.

These agreements eliminate air restrictions between the signatory countries and allow new airlines to arrive in the country.

The model was laid out in Bogota during the 13th International Conference on Aviation Conventions (ICAN2021).

These agreements will put Ecuador on the radar of business, production and tourism in the world.

Open Skies: How this model can benefit travelers

These alliances are complementary to Executive Decree No. 180 of September 2, 2021, issued by President Guillermo Lasso, according to which it states: “Establishing a zero percent (0%) rate of tax on foreign currency transfers, shipments or foreign currency transfers that by foreign airlines authorized to operate in the country and which contains the document that proves that they have been designated by their own aviation authorities to operate an international service, whether it is passengers, cargo, mail together, or cargo exclusive in Ecuador.”

“This day is important for the country, the Open Skies memoranda we signed today unites Ecuador with the world, our trading partners are closer, and that means more work and a resolute step towards revitalization,” Cabrera said.

The Open Skies Agreement generates advantages and benefits for passengers. This policy will have a direct impact on the Ecuadorean economy, on growth in business, manufacturing, agriculture and especially tourism. (I)