Officials, legislators and US ambassador congratulate AMLO

40 mins ago Leland Griffith

Prime Minister Claudia Sheinbaum tweeted a photo of the Metrobus display when Lopez Obrador was local mayor and was Mexico City’s environment minister.

The congratulations were joined by Morena National President Mario Delgado and General Secretary of this party.

Federal Representative and businesswoman Patricia Armendarez shared the congratulations and even confirmed that Lopez Obrador is the best president in Mexico in 110 years.

The US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, also extended his congratulations to the president and presented them to the country.

Officials such as Rossio Nahle, Minister of Energy and Minister of Regional and Urban Development, Roman Mayer, congratulated the first president

More Stories

Landon Donovan celebrated US “Two to Zero” in Mexico

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Does the United States not allow this? – Finance

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States and the opportunity to connect their best moments in the competition against Mexico

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Is the US a team more than Mexico?

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Kenya and Uganda, outside Qatar

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Make money from rental property in the US? New Promecap Fund

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Mincyt extends call for 2021 National Science Awards

32 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico names the United States the ‘Giant of CONCACAF’

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Rover discovers ‘something no one’s seen before’ under a rock on Mars (PHOTOS)

35 mins ago Leo Adkins

COVID-19 recovery in Germany Transmission tests

39 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Officials, legislators and US ambassador congratulate AMLO

40 mins ago Leland Griffith