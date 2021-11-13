Officials, legislators and US ambassador congratulate AMLO

Prime Minister Claudia Sheinbaum tweeted a photo of the Metrobus display when Lopez Obrador was local mayor and was Mexico City’s environment minister.

happy birthday president lopezobrador_ He has captured the hearts of the people of Mexico for his consistency and tireless struggle for equality and justice. Here is a memory of some yesterday when we introduced Metrobús. pic.twitter.com/FIJT98rBMt Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein)

November 13, 2021

The congratulations were joined by Morena National President Mario Delgado and General Secretary of this party.

Federal Representative and businesswoman Patricia Armendarez shared the congratulations and even confirmed that Lopez Obrador is the best president in Mexico in 110 years.

Happy birthday to the best Mexican president in the last 110 years. I wish you more satisfaction with a life dedicated to the poor in Mexico. Thank you, Mr. President. lopezobrador_ pic.twitter.com/5cr4brX7by – Patricia Armendariz (@PatyArmendariz)

November 13, 2021

The US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, also extended his congratulations to the president and presented them to the country.

Officials such as Rossio Nahle, Minister of Energy and Minister of Regional and Urban Development, Roman Mayer, congratulated the first president