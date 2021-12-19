Omicron cases double in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local prevalence: WHO

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Reuters. – The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been reported in 89 countries and that the number of cases doubles in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission.

Ómicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear whether this is due to the virus’ ability to evade immunity, its high transmissibility, or a combination of the two, as indicated by the World Health Organization in an update.

“There are still limited data on the clinical risk of Omicron,” the WHO said. “More data is needed to understand the risk profile and how vaccination and pre-existing immunity affect risk.”

“There are still limited data, and there is no peer-reviewed evidence of the efficacy or efficacy of the vaccine yet for Micron,” he added.

Follow information about companies and news in Forbes Mexico

The World Health Organization has warned that with cases rising so quickly, hospitals may be overwhelmed in some places.

“Given the rapid increase in the number of cases, many health care systems could quickly overburden,” he noted.

Follow us on Google News to stay updated

More Stories

Reports of Cardinal Turkson’s possible resignation ‘credible’

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Rod Stewart and his son pleaded guilty to the Florida brawl

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Maduro says he met someone from the CIA recently

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Lalo Camarena revealed how he learned of his dismissal from Televisa

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

According to the media, Boris Johnson attended a party during his first COVID-19 confinement

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The ‘mysterious’ disease has already caused several deaths in South Sudan

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Said Martinez was chosen as the best referee in CONCACAF in 2021

24 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Omicron cases double in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local prevalence: WHO

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Astronomers discover mysterious huge structures at the edge of the Milky Way

26 mins ago Leo Adkins

A missile attack near the US embassy in Baghdad | world | DW

28 mins ago Leland Griffith

Cholula Regional Museum photographic exhibition displays 50 years of science at INAOE

8 hours ago Mia Thompson