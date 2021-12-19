Omicron cases double in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local prevalence: WHO

Reuters. – The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been reported in 89 countries and that the number of cases doubles in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission.

Ómicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear whether this is due to the virus’ ability to evade immunity, its high transmissibility, or a combination of the two, as indicated by the World Health Organization in an update.

“There are still limited data on the clinical risk of Omicron,” the WHO said. “More data is needed to understand the risk profile and how vaccination and pre-existing immunity affect risk.”

“There are still limited data, and there is no peer-reviewed evidence of the efficacy or efficacy of the vaccine yet for Micron,” he added.

Follow information about companies and news in Forbes Mexico

The World Health Organization has warned that with cases rising so quickly, hospitals may be overwhelmed in some places.

“Given the rapid increase in the number of cases, many health care systems could quickly overburden,” he noted.

Follow us on Google News to stay updated