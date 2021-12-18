Reports of Cardinal Turkson’s possible resignation ‘credible’

Cardinal Peter Turkson’s term as Governor of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development could end.

Several Vatican sources told CNA – the English language agency of the ICA Group – that a report recently issued by a traditional blog His claim that Cardinal Turkson was resigning is “trustworthy.”

Cardinal Turkson was the first governor of this faith since August 31, 2016. His five-year term expired in September, so he was supposed to be confirmed for a second term. As an unwritten rule, governors are confirmed by some kind of “silent consensus” and their term renewal is not reported.

However, Cardinal Turkson has a long career in Korea. Prior to taking over as Governor of the Department for Integrated Human Development, he served as President of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace as of 2009. He is therefore in his third term in Korea.

According to Korea’s reform draft, some senior officials can have a maximum of two five-year terms.

Although Cardinal Turkson’s term of office has officially ended, the blog report stated that he intended to resign.

The rumors come on what appears to be the eve of the completion of the reform of the Curia, and only a few months after Pope Francis ordered this pulpit to be inspected.

On December 12, the cardinal held a Christmas meeting with department staff, but declined to comment on this report and said he would only speak when plans were official.

The inspection was led by Cardinal Blaise Kubisch, Archbishop of Chicago (USA), as head of a team made up of Sisters Helen Alford and Pier Francesco Benelli.

Sister Alford, of Dominican, is Vice-Chancellor of the Pontifical University Angelicum, an Ordinary Member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences and Chancellor of the Directorate.

Benelli, for his part, has worked as a consultant with Bain and Company and Netplan Management Consulting, and is rumored to be involved in the plans to restructure the Decars.

On August 26, in a surprising move that occurred a few weeks after the inspection, Father Augusto Zampini resigned as Assistant Secretary of the Directorate for Integrated Human Development Service. The Argentine priest, a rising star of the religion and an active member and promoter of the Vatican Committee on COVID-19, has returned to the diocese’s business without explanation for his passing.

Other Vatican sources told the Canadian News Agency (CNA) that a clean-up at the cemeteries was imminent due to internal government problems.

After the resignation of Father Zampini and the expiration of the term of office of Father Bruno Maria Dufy, who was the first secretary of the faith and who was seventy years old, Father Alessandra Smirelli was appointed Secretary, while Monsignor Segundo Tejado Muñoz was appointed and Nicolas Ricciardi remained under-Secretaries of State.

The Department of Integrated Human Development Service also includes a Department for Immigrants and Refugees, led symbolically by the Pope himself and with two subsidiary secretariats: Cardinal Michael Czerny and Father Fabio Baggio.

Diyar was established in 2016, while its articles of association were approved in 2017, for a period of five years and to try.

According to a source familiar with the dystopian, one of the candidates as a possible successor is Cardinal Francesco Montenegro, retired Archbishop of Agrigento (Italy), who has been requested by Pope Francis to move to Rome, but has not yet been granted any position.

The Pope met him during his first trip in 2013 to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, the Italian coast where many migrants from Africa arrive.

News of Cardinal Turkson’s possible resignation also comes ahead of a crucial week for Korea’s reform. For the first time, it appears that the Council of Cardinals, which met on December 13-15, did not review the text preach the gospel, The Apostolic Constitution in the Process That Will Reform the Roman Curia.

The fact that the council’s press release does not refer to reform suggests to some that the text may be out. Pope Francis may announce this on December 23, when the meeting of traditional Christmas greetings with Correa will be held.