Rod Stewart and his son pleaded guilty to the Florida brawl

10 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

the singer Rod Stewart and his son Shun pleaded guilty to assault in a court case after altercation Happened in an exclusive hotel in Florida (USA) during celebrations 2019 New Year, according to court documents that Eve Arrival was on Friday.

The British artist and his son pleaded guilty to a simple battery, a lower charge, in absentia and through. Documents Presented in court by their attorney, Jay Fronstein.

In this way, a translatormay maggieHis 41-year-old son would not have to appear in court or else there would be a judicial process, as well as not having to spend time in prison.

The events go back to the night of December 31, two years ago, when Rod Stewart and his eldest son said, Sean RoderickThey had a quarrel with the guard Jesse Dixon, who prevented them from entering a special event in luxury hotel Breakers Palm BeachNorth Miami, the melee escalated to the point of blows.

According to court documents, Dixon said Shawn confronted him and pushed him back, and the singer’s son responded by pushing him. In the midst of the confrontation, the rocker approached the security guard and punched him in the chest.

Later, the 76-year-old singer, who was awarded a Knight’s Medal by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, said the guard was belligerent, though he apologized for the incident.

The guilty plea comes after an agreement between the two parties failed in October, so a hearing for Briton and his son was scheduled for next January.

State Prosecutor’s Office Palm BeachAnd Dave ArronbergWhich filed the case, declined to comment.

With information from EFE

