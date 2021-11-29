Ómicron: South Africa is alarmed by the “unjustified” international reaction to the new variant of the virus discovered in the country

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Reuters

The South African government is upset.

On Saturday, the State Department published a statement, and on Sunday the same President, Cyril Ramaphosa, condemned the travel ban imposed on his country and its neighbors as a result of the discovery by the world of a new type of coronavirus called omicron. Health Organization (WHO).

Ramaphosa said,deeply disappointedAbout this measure, which he described as “unjustified”, and called for the ban to be lifted urgently.

“The only thing a travel ban will do is further damage the economies of the affected countries and undermine their ability to respond and recover from the pandemic,” he said.

