A day like today is March 10, but in 1927 Ramon Ayala was born in the city of Garuba, which is one of the greatest artistic references in our land, the creator of Gualampau, who declared in 2020 the cultural heritage of Misiones County

He is one of the greatest exponents of Coastal Music And he has one of the longest-running careers in the art world in Latin America.

This, and his love for his country, made Ramon one of the most beloved figures in our county.

In fact, he is one of the few folklorists used to performing in his traditional attire. An Argentine countryman, Which consists of a hat, panties, guitar and shoes.

He was born on March 10 in what we now know as the city of Jaruba, in front of the Parana River, on the border with Paraguay.

He is a son Don Gummersendo, Who served as the Argentine consul in Sao Borga, Brazil. It was later dedicated to Santo Tome’s bakery and wholesale business.

He is the eldest of five brothers: The city of Vicente, One of the most prominent exponents of regional culture, Osvaldo, Julieta and Julio Kampa.

Ramon was always interested in regional Guarani music, and at the age of fourteen he began playing the guitar. He then became involved with Paraguayan musician Hermeneo Jimenez, composer of unforgettable Polka and Guaranía music, and Folkloric Orquista de la Provincia de Corrientes.

He started playing with Felix Dardo Palorma from Mendoza, Roletto Gonzalez from Corrientes and Damasio Esquivel from Rosario, with whom he made his debut on Radio Rivadavia and Palermo Palace.

He worked with Emilio Biggi, Juan Escobar, Samuel Aguayo and Mauricio Valenzuela as well as was part of the Catamarca singer’s musical group Margaret Palacios.

Perhaps one of the most interesting tales in Ramon’s life was when he was invited before Cuban Institute for Friendship with Peoples To Cuba and managed to meet the Argentine revolutionary Ernesto Guevara (“The Che”)Who told Ramon that “manso” was sung in the stoves of the Cuban revolution

in the year 1960 Create a named rhythm Mobileampau In order to combine in the same genre the regional rhythms of the boycott with the border effect.

The Mobileampau It is a musical genre that combines Guarani melody with an African rhythm and its sole purpose, as Ramon himself said, is the artistic disguise of the Missionary Forest, Iguazu Falls, and the Goblins of the Earth.

In June 2020, Gualambao was announced The cultural heritage of the province, It was established on March 10th with the name of Gualampau County DayTo commemorate the birth of its Creator Ramon Ayala

He also had the opportunity to transfer his legacy through Spain, Sweden, France, Italy, Romania, Cyprus, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Lebanon, Turkey, Kuwait, Iraq, the pearl fishermen in the Persian Gulf, Iran and Persepolis, Kurdistan, Bahrain and other countries in the Middle East, holding concerts and painting exhibitions.

Some of his most important songs and slogans are boycott Posadina Linda, Canto El Rio Uruguay, El Cosichiro, El Cashabeiro, El Gangadero, El MinsoAnd the My little love

Today, March 10 we celebrate with Mobileampau As an artistic expression of our land and the birthday of our dear Ramon Ayala; Musician and Poet of the Missionaries

AR-EP