The disappearance of trust funds will not affect the recipients: SHCP – The Economy

57 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico City. Amid the debate over the cancellation of the trusts, the head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, Arturo Herrera Gutierrez, emphasized the absence of any of the beneficiaries in education, culture, science, sports and concern for victims, among other things.

He advocated pushing through the budget for transparency, while through trust wasting public resource vision.

With his Twitter account, the public servant explained through a video that there are two payment methods. One is through budget and the other is through trust.

In 2019, government spending totaled 6.1 billion pesos and only 29 billion were implemented through a trust fund. He remembers spending through the trust fund the exception, not the rule.

Because the budget is valid for one year from January 1 to December 31 of the year, and one way to bypass that time limit is through confidence to apply it later, he said.

Some agencies that cannot fully spend the budget contribute to the confidence and thus can skip the year. Later on, Herrera explained, for reasons of transparency, the expenses are recorded as expenses but not when executed.

In the 7:24 minute video, Herrera Gutierrez emphasized that the use of trust funds masked the agency’s inefficiency in managing spending.

He said funds are an extraordinarily ineffective method. He revealed that a few weeks ago they found a 1,200 million peso trust fund that hadn’t worked since 2013 and had only made payments to the bank that ran it, which amounted to 1,250,000 pesos a year.

He said the shortest way to make payments to scientists, researchers, innovators and athletes, among others, is directly through the budget mechanism so as not to lose sight of the resources.

More Stories

On a day like this day Ramon Ayala, one of the loudest representatives of Sahel music and author of Gualambao, the cultural heritage of Misiones County

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

The global economy sees a ray of hope with the passage of the epidemic

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

So they are being fooled with false job offers asking for money Recruitment | Economie

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Four hotels in the Balearic Islands, among the most sustainable in Spain | Mallorca’s Economy

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Peru should take advantage of the copper super cycle to boost the economy News

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Remittances offset the severity of Mexico’s slowdown in the year of the pandemic

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The disappearance of trust funds will not affect the recipients: SHCP – The Economy

57 mins ago Mia Thompson

Harvey: Emma Klein’s book takes her story from a rapist’s perspective

59 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Cheptegei: “Pressure makes you hungry for records and dreams” | What’s up

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Air Mexico flies to Russia for the first time in its history

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Forensic medicine still does not confirm the identity of the corpses of the Guaviari bombing

5 hours ago Mia Thompson