One of the most successful Xiaomi “Pro” in history is close to 200 euros

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Time has passed, but this Xiaomi is still a purchase to consider. The nickname “Pro” is not in vain.

Redmi Note 10 Pro appeared.

The mid range From Xiaomi It is a bestseller every year. However, there is always Some other terminals that remain firmly in our memoryDevices that destroy their competitors with very good features and attractive prices. I have come to recommend one of these legendary ones.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro It still has a lot to say at the end of 2022, it is a complete smartphone with which you will have a great experience. You have a chance to take it For only 213 euros In its most powerful version, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

This Xiaomi is still a great buy

On the front of this beautiful Redmi phone, The 6.67-inch AMOLED display, with Full HD + resolution and 120Hz makes it fly. It is a high-quality board on which your favorite content will look really good, but you will also be attracted by the fluidity of its movements.

Under the structure of our protagonist, Snapdragon 732G, one of the processors developed by the American company Qualcomm. that it Chip works very well, your day will be fast and competent. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that we mentioned earlier will let you worry less.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory
  • 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, FullHD +, 120 Hz
  • 5020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • 4 cameras
  • NFC, 3.5mm jack and FM radio

No matter where you go, no matter the conditions, you’ll be able to take good photos with the 4 rear cameras of Redmi: you’ll enjoy 108MP main sensora wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro sensor 5 megapixel camera portrait mode. The front camera does not lower the bar, with a 16MP sensor.

The 5000 mAh It has become the primary capacity of a smartphone battery and is enough to get you through the end of the day. If they arrive accompanied by tech fast chargingHow are you You will not have problems enjoying good independence.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a complete specs sheet that allows it to continue being a recommended option today. The Xiaomi phone has a lot to offer, and for just over €200 it’s a good buy. If you’re interested, don’t think too much about it, the offer is only available for a limited time.

This article suggests Objective and independent Products and services that may be of interest to our readers. When a user makes a purchase through the specified links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. joins To the Andro4all deal channel To find out the best deals before anyone else.

