Opening of a photo exhibition on biodiversity and climate change in the European Union and Mexico

The Government of Jalisco, through the Secretariat for Environment and Regional Development (Semadet) and the Urban Agency for Urban Forests (Ambu), in collaboration with the European Union (EU), through its delegation in Mexico, on Friday inaugurated the photo exhibition “Biodiversity in the face of climate change: footprints.” in the European Union and Mexico.

Metropolitan Park will host this exhibition of 35 photos with 26 photographers participating. Shows landscapes, plants, mammals, birds, reptiles, and insects from 12 European countries (Belgium, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Spain, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, Romania, Sweden) and Mexico.

“The aim of this exhibition is to raise awareness, especially among Mexican youth, about the effects of climate change on different countries and to show that Europe also has biodiversity, although it is not as diverse as Mexico and Jalisco. Mexico and the European Union have a strong impact of cooperation in the protection of biodiversity. We are participating in the so-called Leaders Commitment to Nature, within the framework of the United Nations Biodiversity Summit,” emphasized Mr. Gauthier Minot, Hon. European Union Ambassador to Mexico.

Through this exhibition, it is proposed to reflect on the balance in nature in the face of the effects of climate change, with concrete examples invited to reflect on the accelerating extinction of species, as an urgent call to avoid a massive disappearance that would have disastrous consequences for the human race itself.

The Jalisco government has strengthened its alliances with EU countries on environmental issues, last March a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Kingdom of Denmark to promote the green economy in our country through a gender perspective. In the same month, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the German Cooperation Agency GIZ to implement measures focused on reducing emissions from freight transport and thus achieving a significant impact in improving the competitiveness of the industrial and transport sector.

“The Jalisco government has integrated the state’s biodiversity conservation strategy and the first strategy to integrate biodiversity into productive sectors that allows us to influence landscape management to ensure biodiversity is preserved. We have a climate agenda Jalisco must be a leader in climate matters, and we must We are doing everything we can to join what the European Union has proposed regarding climate and biodiversity conservation by 2050”, emphasized Sergio Graf Monteiro, President of Semadet.

For its part, the European Union has positioned itself as a leader in the fight against climate change, mobilizing all foreign policy instruments and international alliances to define a new and ambitious global framework on biodiversity that ensures its recovery for the benefit of the people. Planet, climate and economy, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The so-called “Biodiversity Strategy 2030” joins the “European Green Deal”, which seeks to transition to an equitable and prosperous society, with a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy, with no net greenhouse gas emissions in 2050 and its economic growth separate from the use of natural resources.

The photo exhibition will be open to the public from 25 June to 25 October 2021, and it can also be visited in its electronic version at the link: https://www.climayvidauemx.com/