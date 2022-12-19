Opening of the Kamokia Community Center by Kerry Architects | About architecture and more

41 mins ago Sharon Hanson


Dibedo Francis Kerry (b. 1965, in Gando, Burkina Faso, West Africa) trained at the Technical University of Berlin in Germany, and began his professional practice in Berlin, Kéré Architecture, in 2005. Kéré Architecture has been recognized nationally and internationally with numerous awards, including the Aga Khan Award for Architecture (2004) for his first building, a primary school in Gando, Burkina Faso; LOCUS Global Award for Sustainable Architecture (2009); Global Holcim Gold Award (2011 and 2012); Green Planet Architects Award (2013); Schilling Foundation Architecture Prize (2014); and the Kenneth Hudson Prize – European Museum of the Year (2015).

The projects implemented by Francis Kerry are located in countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, China, Mozambique, Kenya, Togo, Sudan, Germany and Switzerland. He has taught internationally, including at the Technical University of Berlin, and has held professorships at the Harvard Graduate School of Design and the Accademia di Architettura di Mendriso in Switzerland.

Kéré’s work has recently been the subject of solo exhibitions: Radically simple In the Museum of Architecture, Munich (2016) and Francis Kerry Architecture: Building for CommunityPhiladelphia Museum of Art (2016). His works have also been selected for group exhibitions: Small measure, big change: New constructs of social commitmentMuseum of Modern Art, New York (2010). sensor spacesRoyal Academy, London (2014).

Among his major works are Primary School (2001) and Library (under construction) in Gando, Burkina Faso; the Health and Social Promotion Center (2014) and the Opera Village (under construction), both in Longo, Burkina Faso; satellite of the Volksbühne Theater at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin (temporary installation, 2016); Or the 2017 Serpentine Gallery Pavilion.

More Stories

The Rangers will host the 2024 All-Star Game

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Ebola: Three vaccine candidates shipped to Uganda

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Up to 800,000 Moroccans will benefit from the new social agreement with the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

This is how the video for the song “Osasuna Never Give Up”, the viral song at the moment, appeared

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Colombian football: América de Cali has not announced signings – Colombian football – Sport

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Zion Clark, the legless fighter who wants to get to the UFC: ‘No excuses’

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Pope signed a letter of resignation in case of ill health

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

Opening of the Kamokia Community Center by Kerry Architects | About architecture and more

41 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Juno captured Io, a satellite of Jupiter, with hundreds of erupting volcanoes

56 mins ago Leo Adkins

La Jornada – The German festival will revive Brecht with artificial intelligence

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Doctors from outside the EU, which colleges represent them?

8 hours ago Mia Thompson