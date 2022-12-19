Opening of the Kamokia Community Center by Kerry Architects | About architecture and more



Dibedo Francis Kerry (b. 1965, in Gando, Burkina Faso, West Africa) trained at the Technical University of Berlin in Germany, and began his professional practice in Berlin, Kéré Architecture, in 2005. Kéré Architecture has been recognized nationally and internationally with numerous awards, including the Aga Khan Award for Architecture (2004) for his first building, a primary school in Gando, Burkina Faso; LOCUS Global Award for Sustainable Architecture (2009); Global Holcim Gold Award (2011 and 2012); Green Planet Architects Award (2013); Schilling Foundation Architecture Prize (2014); and the Kenneth Hudson Prize – European Museum of the Year (2015).

The projects implemented by Francis Kerry are located in countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, China, Mozambique, Kenya, Togo, Sudan, Germany and Switzerland. He has taught internationally, including at the Technical University of Berlin, and has held professorships at the Harvard Graduate School of Design and the Accademia di Architettura di Mendriso in Switzerland.

Kéré’s work has recently been the subject of solo exhibitions: Radically simple In the Museum of Architecture, Munich (2016) and Francis Kerry Architecture: Building for CommunityPhiladelphia Museum of Art (2016). His works have also been selected for group exhibitions: Small measure, big change: New constructs of social commitmentMuseum of Modern Art, New York (2010). sensor spacesRoyal Academy, London (2014).

Among his major works are Primary School (2001) and Library (under construction) in Gando, Burkina Faso; the Health and Social Promotion Center (2014) and the Opera Village (under construction), both in Longo, Burkina Faso; satellite of the Volksbühne Theater at Tempelhof Airport in Berlin (temporary installation, 2016); Or the 2017 Serpentine Gallery Pavilion.