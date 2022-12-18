The Rangers will host the 2024 All-Star Game

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced that the Texas Rangers will host the 2024 All-Star Game.

In a speech at the closing of the owners’ meetings this week in New York, Manfred announced that the meeting will take place on July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field, which opened during the 2020 season affected by the pandemic.

The venue served as the neutral venue for the World Series and National League Championship Series that season.

In 2023, the All-Star Game will take place in Seattle, which hasn’t hosted it since 2001, Ichiro Suzuki’s rookie year and Cal Ripken Jr.’s final season.

Philadelphia will host the game in 2026, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The 2025 meeting has not been announced.

The Rangers will host the All-Star Game for the second time. In the previous game, the National League won 3-2 in 1995, at The Ballpark in Arlington.

It was the first All-Star Game since the strike that canceled the rest of the season and 1994 postseason and trimmed the schedule to 144 games in 1995.

“The Texas Rangers are honored to have acquired the site for the 2024 All-Star Game,” majority owner Ray Davis said in a statement. With Globe Field opening in 2020 and amazing development still happening from the park, Arlington is the setting for Major League Baseball and the Midseason Classic. “.

“We are honored to be selected by Major League Baseball to once again host the All-Star Game,” Mayor Jim Ross said in the same statement.