Ebola: Three vaccine candidates shipped to Uganda

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

World Health Organization (Who is the) announced today that the three Vaccines Candidates against Ebola for use in clinical trials Make sure it is safe and effective.

All three vaccines were evaluated They obtained initial approval from a panel of experts, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing that they had recommended that they be part of the trials.

Uganda announced a Ebola outbreak last September, But unlike the last of those recorded on the African continent, this time it was not caused by a strain called “Zaire”, but by the strain known as “Sudan”.

While First, there are vaccines that were developed in the context of the Ebola epidemic that affected several West African countries between 2013 and 2016, For the strain currently circulating in Uganda – which has already caused 141 deadThere is no vaccine yet.

The three vaccine candidates will be tested in Uganda In the “ring” vaccinations, prof The strategy consisting of vaccinating people deemed at risk, Especially those who live with the patient and those who had some kind of contact with him when he actually had symptoms and up to 21 days before that.

This strategy does not necessarily apply to a geographic area, but to a social network of people and places.

The World Health Organization said it is not yet known how many episodes will form, but the idea is that clinical trials will be sufficiently random Generate strong evidence of the level of effectiveness of vaccines.

The organization has not specified how many vaccines of each type will be sent to Uganda.

-vll

Threads

Read also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registration means acceptance of the Terms and Conditions

More Stories

Opening of the Kamokia Community Center by Kerry Architects | About architecture and more

40 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The Rangers will host the 2024 All-Star Game

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Up to 800,000 Moroccans will benefit from the new social agreement with the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

This is how the video for the song “Osasuna Never Give Up”, the viral song at the moment, appeared

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Colombian football: América de Cali has not announced signings – Colombian football – Sport

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Zion Clark, the legless fighter who wants to get to the UFC: ‘No excuses’

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Pope signed a letter of resignation in case of ill health

25 mins ago Mia Thompson

Opening of the Kamokia Community Center by Kerry Architects | About architecture and more

40 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Juno captured Io, a satellite of Jupiter, with hundreds of erupting volcanoes

55 mins ago Leo Adkins

La Jornada – The German festival will revive Brecht with artificial intelligence

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Doctors from outside the EU, which colleges represent them?

8 hours ago Mia Thompson