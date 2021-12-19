Pakistan calls for immediate action to end Afghan crisis

This content was published on Dec 19, 2021 – 11:40

Islamabad, December 19 (EFE). – This Sunday before the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OCI), the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, requested “immediate measures” to try to stop the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan. After the Taliban seized power.

“It is very important that action is taken immediately” because “if the world does not act, this will be the largest man-made crisis unfolding before us,” Khan said in a speech prior to the conference. Celebrated today in Islamabad.

In this sense, the Pakistani minister urged the international community and the United States to separate the Taliban government “from the 40 million Afghan citizens”, who are suffering the most in this acute crisis.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Chair of this summit, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, warned of the dangers of a collapse of the Afghan economy which, if not avoided, could lead to mass exodus of refugees, human suffering and an increase in terrorism that would affect the world. Hello.

Qureshi stressed that “the Afghan economy is likely to contract by 30% in one year unless the tide is curbed.”

The minister also identified that the Afghan nation needs the cash to revitalize the economy, pay wages, restore small businesses, and restart the banking system.

For his part, the head of the coordination of humanitarian affairs at the United Nations, Martin Griffiths, supported the efforts and plans of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to help Afghanistan, and considered that if the international community did not act decisively and compassionately, it would endanger this. All residents of the country.

He said that “23 million people are already starving and health centers are full of malnourished children” in the country, while “about 70 percent of teachers are not paying and millions of children, who are the future of Afghanistan, do not go to school.” He said.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, Hussain Ibrahim Taha, also highlighted the commitment of Member States to play their role in supporting humanitarian work in Afghanistan, in coordination with the organization’s missions and relevant relief agencies around the world.

On Sunday, Pakistan will host the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which seeks to respond to the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan, which has worsened since the Taliban took power on August 15.

This summit, which brings together Muslim countries, aims to express solidarity with the Afghan people and explore ways to address the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.

Also participating in the meeting will be the United Nations or the European Union, international financial institutions and representatives of some non-OIC countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia or Japan.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki is also among the participants in this summit.

Pakistan hosts the OIC conference on Afghanistan after 41 years. The last meeting was held in January 1980 specifically to address the situation in Afghanistan at that time. EFE

