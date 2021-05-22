Panama falls into the hands of the United States in a fierce beach soccer game

Written by Carlos Figueroa Jaramillo 05/21/2021 – 3:07 PM



On Friday afternoon, May 21, Panama lost to the United States 4-3 in the Beach Soccer World Cup quarter-final match in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

In this way, the team led by Schubert Perez He says goodbye to the CONCACAF Championship that distributed two direct tickets to the World Cup in Russia.

The North Americans ruled the duel with two goals from Chilean Gabi Silvera, Which, with 3:41 left on the end of the third and final game, put an end to Panama’s hopes, which ended in fading with Elissier Garcia’s expulsion, with two minutes remaining.

The first half was tied and ended without goals. Alfonso McQuense was close to opening the scoring, but his powerful shot was deflected into a corner by the opposing goalkeeper.

In the second half, Pedro Torres missed Albiston and did not forgive a penalty, to open the scoring for the United States. Panama responded by striker Raphael Garcia at 4:42 pm during that period.

The US national team ended their lead 2-1 with a goal by Nicholas Beria, with 2:33 left in the second half.

The third half began with a goal by Luis Quintero, which gave us hope, but Silveira scored in the 14th minute from Chile (3-2), and he responded. McQuinsey at 8:25 with another goal from a free throw to 3-3.

Then Silvera, as told before, gave Chile again the victory and the ranking for the United States.

Panamanian reactions

“We shouldn’t blame the team for anything,” said veteran Luis Quintero, author of one of the Panama Goals. “Even though we were falling on the scoreboard, we got a draw … the match.”

“We are sad, it was a dream, but we tried to raise our heads,” Each of us played the best on the field and lost with a great result. “

The player apologized to the Panamanian fans and said that this team “will grow”.

Coach Schubert Perez said he lacked little wealth and highlighted the work of his students.

“This team has a future. It is a young team. If all goes well with more preparations, I think we are on the right path. “

“We need a league, a five to six month process, a more comprehensive preparation to give continuity to beach soccer players.”

“If you plan the league and you have a league, the national team will have more tools to plan these tournaments,” the coach said.