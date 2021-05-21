The United States to its citizens: “Stop kissing” birds because of salmonellosis

Health authorities in United State Asking citizens to “stop kissing” poultry after an outbreak of the disease Salmonellosis. Photo: quartoscorro.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) United State And they called on citizens to “stop kissing” and to maintain close contact with poultry, after recording regrowth Salmonellosis, Which causes intestinal disturbances due to salmonella bacteria.

Through a press release posted on social media, the CDC at United State And they asked “not to kiss or embrace poultry, and not to eat and drink near them,” because it is the source that was published Salmonellosis In different states of the country.

“Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry salmonella, even if it looks healthy and clean. Salmonella spreads easily in areas where they live. You can get sick from touching them or touching anything in their environment. If you don’t wash, then you probably are.” Suffer Salmonellosis“.

Salmonellosis On United State

An investigation showed that contact with birds would be the cause of the infection

Children were called upon not to play with poultry

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the increase in the number of cases Salmonellosis On United State It’s about approaching birds: 163 cases have been recorded since mid-February, and 34 have required hospitalization. The disease can cause diarrhea, fever, and vomiting in people.

As recommendations:

Do not kiss, snuggle, eat or drink near birds

Wash your hands with soap and water after touching birds, their eggs, or their area

Keep birds and grooming supplies outdoors

Centers for Disease Control United State It is advised to reduce infection SalmonellosisSupervising the children around the birds and “making sure that their hands are washed.” Do not allow children under the age of 5 to touch chicks, ducklings, or other birds, as they are more susceptible to the disease.