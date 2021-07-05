Participate in Expo Red de Asociaciones 2021

Dr. Armando Andrade, an academic in economics and business, will intervene in this virtual space that promotes the strengthening of the social sector through training and the creation of alliances.

On July 8 and 9, the Grupo México Foundation will hold the eighth edition of Expo Red de Asociaciones, a virtual event that brings together professionals of international standing with leaders of various NGOs (NGOs), groups, volunteers and social entrepreneurs with the purpose of dialogue and exchange of ideas Advice on resource mobilization and the importance of digital marketing to enhance, highlight and integrate efforts in times of change and renewal.

On this occasion, 50 national and international experts in marketing, fundraising and NGO issues, such as Dr. Armando Antonio Andrade Pace, Academician from the School of Economics and Business at the Mexican University of Anahuac, will join the Digital Strategy Cluster. Social Cause Marketing with “Strategic Marketing” presentation (10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Thursday, July 8). The conference will be attended by 12 countries (the United States, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Bolivia, Uruguay, Ecuador, El Salvador and Honduras).

This event targets civil society organizations, civic associations, socially responsible companies, business enterprises, public charities, private aid organizations, universities, groups, social entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs and all those interested in learning about specific issues in the social sector.

The Expo Network of Associations seeks to:

• Strengthening the various actors involved in the sector to multiply efforts and value.

• Connect with social causes and leaders from around the world in one place for free and virtual.

• Train and generate knowledge through workshops, talks and other learning venues led by experts of international standing.

On this occasion, the content will include thematic groups of Tiny Red Talks and NGOs will be able to interact, through live chat, with people from other countries and with projects in one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The CSO will also be awarded, in addition to committing hours of continuous training in the Institutional Strengthening Program of the Network of Associations, a project with a significant social impact where it will be supported by a Chief Executive to benefit.

https://www.fundaciongrupomexico.org/ExpoRed/Paginas/programa.aspx

