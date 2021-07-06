Development check. education

“Being in school is not the same as learning.” This phrase tops the outlines of the World Bank’s 2019 report, The Global Learning Crisis.

The report is also supported by very specific facts. He says that in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, 3 out of 4 3rd grade children do not understand the simple sentence: “A dog’s name is a puppy” In rural India 50% of 5th graders cannot solve a two-digit subtraction problem Like 46 minus 17.

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to Esther Duflo along with Banerjee and Kemer for an empirical approach to global poverty reduction in whose studies education has a special tone. In an interview with Duflo he emphasized that “the key is” knowing how to spend money, not how much.

From past data regarding what is happening around the world in education through so-called purposeful learning, it is necessary to direct a comprehensive view towards the Dominican Republic based on the various assessments made. Since the last diagnostic assessment for the third grade of primary from May 15-25, 2017, with disastrous results, as well as other assessments including PISA tests and the duration of secondary level, it can be emphasized that investments in education in the country have a profession to translate into a great waste of public resources.

If there is no learning or if it is very limited and of a narrow scope, such a huge public investment is meaningless.

The 4% of GDP that the Dominican Republic dedicates to pre-university education is a colossal proportion, especially when compared to the state’s fiscal pressure of less than 14% of GDP for this year alone, the budget for pre-university education is 194 billion pesos.

The failure to invest in education in the Dominican Republic is not limited to the country because, as it turns out at the outset, it has a global scope, although it is among the most important; Therefore, it is appropriate to draw attention to the urgent need to make profound changes. This is because education, as defined by the Human Development Index, is an essential factor in development, it involves ensuring optimal learning, which is still very far away in the country.

Much progress has been made in terms of preconditions, but if results are not reversed, if purposeful learning is not achieved, simply put, money is wasted.