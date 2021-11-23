Patricia Lopera is invited to the Women World Leaders Forum Summit

36 mins ago Mia Thompson

Veracruz, Ver. – (AVC) By invitation, the elected Mayor of Veracruz, Patricia Lopera de Yunes, attended the World Leaders Summit called “The Women’s Forum”, which was held from 15-19 November in Paris, France. .

During the event, which featured women from all over the world, famous for their leadership on political, economic and social issues, Patricia Lopera spoke with Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, as well as with Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister of Economy and Finance from France.

This year’s global meeting is organized around 4 main themes in which women’s work and leadership should be assessed: climate, technology, health and entrepreneurship.

In this context, the elected mayor of Veracruz spoke with the president of the Women’s Forum, Anne-Gabriel Heilbroner and with director Audrey Chirkoff, who even shared on social networks a photo of her with Patricia Lopera in which she mentioned: “Rising Talents”, which this year celebrates its 14th anniversary , is a commitment to promoting women leaders and presenting the vision of new generations to the Women’s Forum.

Lubera de Yunus held talks with activists such as Vanessa Nakati of Uganda, who campaigns for women’s rights and the environment.

As well as Star Jones, a former New York City homicide attorney general, and co-founder and director of Instant Impact Group (IIG), a consulting firm that helps individuals and businesses build diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Latosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund movement, met and spoke with Clarissa Ward, English-language journalist and chief international correspondent for CNN.

Patti Lopera said she was so excited to attend this 2021 Women’s Forum and said it was an honor to share three days with these precious women, committed to their environment and their ideals.

“I firmly believe in the ability of women to achieve the necessary changes in our city and to be able to implement plans and programs that make our cities more sustainable and socially responsible,” he said.

More Stories

German Health Minister calls for restrictions in the face of “dramatic” increase in Covid injuries | Economie

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico inflation could have accelerated to over 6.8% in November: survey

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

FDI grows 5.7% in January-September: Ministry of Economy – El Sol de Mexico

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Mexico at a crossroads

1 day ago Mia Thompson

An important meeting to support the United States in the agreement with the International Monetary Fund

2 days ago Mia Thompson

US offers African countries to invest without ‘unmanageable debt’

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

They warn that advertisers are looking for a way to “inject” ads into people while they sleep

29 mins ago Leo Adkins

China: The United States is playing with fire by sending a military ship to the Taiwan Strait

32 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States suspends its relations with El Salvador

33 mins ago Leland Griffith

Patricia Lopera is invited to the Women World Leaders Forum Summit

36 mins ago Mia Thompson

An African Bible in the room of the Caja Segovia Foundation

38 mins ago Cynthia Porter