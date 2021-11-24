Patricia Lopera has been invited to attend the World Leaders Summit “Women’s Forum” – Freedom under the word

Paris France. By invitation, the elected Mayor of Veracruz, Patricia Lopera de Yunes, attended the World Leaders Summit called “Women’s Forum”, which was held from 15-19 November in Paris, France.

During the event, which featured women from all over the world, famous for their leadership on political, economic and social issues, Patricia Lopera spoke with Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, as well as with Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister of Economy and Finance from France.

This year’s global meeting is organized around 4 main themes in which women’s work and leadership should be assessed: climate, technology, health and entrepreneurship.

In this context, the elected mayor of Veracruz spoke with the president of the Women’s Forum, Anne-Gabriel Heilbroner and with the director Audrey Chirkoff, who shared on her social networks a photo with Patricia Lopera in which she stated: “The initiative of rising talents, whose 14th anniversary is celebrated this year, is a commitment To strengthen women leaders and bring the vision of new generations to the Women’s Forum.”

Lubera de Yunus held talks with activists such as Vanessa Nakati of Uganda, who campaigns for women’s rights and the environment..

As well as Star Jones, a former New York City homicide attorney general, and co-founder and director of Instant Impact Group (IIG), a consulting firm that helps individuals and businesses build diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Latosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund movement, met and spoke with Clarissa Ward, English-language journalist and chief international correspondent for CNN.

Patti Lopera said she was very happy to attend this 2021 Women’s Forum and stated that it was a great honor for her to share three days with these precious women, committed to their environment and their ideals..

«I firmly believe in the ability of women to bring about the necessary changes in our city and the ability to implement plans and programs that make our cities more sustainable and socially responsible.‘, he announced.

