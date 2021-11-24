The seventh of the economy this Wednesday, November 24

We share highlights about the economy and business to begin on Wednesday, November 24th.

1 – The President of the United States, Joe Biden, issued an order to release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves. what is the point?

2. Pretty soon when you go shopping at Walmart, you’ll also be able to tap into your car’s tank and fill it up with petrol, before an agreement is signed between the self-service chain and Gazpro

3. At the end of September, Mexico received $24,813 million in foreign direct investment, an increase of 5.7% over the same period last year, the Ministry of Economy revealed.

4- According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), at the end of the third quarter (July-September) of 2021, a total of 31.4 million informal jobs were registered, which represents an increase of 3.9 million compared to the year before. .

5. Spotify has introduced a new space where subscribers can listen to all the official tracks, playlists and podcasts related to Netflix Inc. shows.

6. The successful singer Adele has got the button that allows random play inside albums to not appear on Spotify, so that users can listen to songs in the order specified by the artists.

7. Our country has succeeded in making its mark on the streets of New York, because one of the city’s main streets was renamed “México-Tenochtitlan Street”.

* Adam