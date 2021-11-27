Patricia Lopera was invited to attend the World Summit of Leaders of the Women’s Forum *

Veracruz, Ver. By invitation, the elected Mayor of Veracruz, Patricia Lopera de Yunes, attended the World Leaders Summit called “Women’s Forum”, which was held from November 15-19 in Paris, France.

During this event in which women from all over the world participated, and were distinguished for their leadership in political, economic and social issues, pAtricia Lopera spoke with Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, as well as with Agnès Pannier-Runacher, France’s Minister of Economy and Finance.

This year’s global meeting is organized around 4 main themes in which women’s work and leadership should be assessed: climate, technology, health and entrepreneurship.

In this context, the elected mayor of Veracruz spoke with the president of the Women’s Forum, Anne-Gabriel Heilbroner and with the director Audrey Chirkoff, who even shared on social networks a photo with Patricia Lopera in which she stated: “The initiative of the rising talent, whose 14th anniversary is celebrated this year, It is a commitment to strengthening women leaders and bringing the vision of new generations to the Women’s Forum.”

Lubera de Yunus held talks with activists such as Vanessa Nakati of Uganda, who campaigns for women’s rights and the environment.

Just like with Star JonesD., a former New York City homicide attorney general, and co-founder and director of Instant Impact Group (IIG), a consulting firm that helps individuals and businesses build Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

Latosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund movement, met and spoke with Clarissa Ward, English-language journalist and chief international correspondent for CNN.

Patti Lopera said she was very happy to be here Women’s Forum 2021 and stated that it is a great honor for her to share three days with these valuable women, who are committed to their environment and their ideals.

“I firmly believe in the ability of women to bring about the necessary changes in our city and to be able to implement plans and programs that make our cities more sustainable and socially responsible,” she said.

