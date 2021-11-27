France: – The Orange Group achieved global sales of 10,508 million in the third quarter, down 0.7 percent

MADRID, October 26 (European press) –

French telecom operator Orange Group closed the third quarter of 2021 with a turnover of 10,508 million euros, which represents a 0.7 percent decrease compared to revenue recorded during the same period last year, it was announced on Tuesday.

“Orange’s sustained commercial performance in the third quarter, which is characterized by strong momentum from retail services in all the countries in which we are present, allows us to confirm all of our financial commitments,” said Stefan, president and CEO of the multinational company. Richard.

Taking into account the various business sectors and geographical areas of the company, turnover in France decreased by 4.5 percent, to 4,483 million, while in the rest of Europe it decreased by 2 percent, to 2.583 million euros.

Turnover in Asia and the Middle East grew 12 percent to 1,652 million, while the Business Services business shrank 1.8 percent to 1,864 million. The International Telephony and Shared Services division grew 11.3 percent, to 392 million.

On the expenditure side, foreign purchases amounted to 4,298 million euros, an increase of 0.9 percent from the third quarter of 2020, while the cost of manpower increased by 2.4 percent to 1970 million euros. The taxes and fees the company has to pay for its activity as a telecom operator amounted to 339 million between July and September, down 3.7 percent.

Orange closed the quarter with a total of 221.78 million phone customers, nearly 10 million more than last year. For its part, the number of converged package customers increased by 342 thousand people, reaching 11.26 million, and the number of fixed-line and Internet customers reached 44.67 million, which is about half a million less.