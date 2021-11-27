Bangladesh on its 50th Anniversary, Dhaka Helps a Ugandan Startup

14 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for Creative Economy, which was established in cooperation with UNESCO, has been presented. Prime Minister Hasina: “Just as the international community has helped Bangladesh, we also want to contribute to global development.”

PARIS (AsiaNews/Agency) – Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, presented yesterday in Paris the first edition of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for Creative Economy for Ugandan business venture MoTIV, which was jointly promoted by the Dhaka government. with UNESCO. The award – one of the initiatives launched by the country on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of independence that it celebrates this year – was received by Noel Colin Kaigabwango, Director and Director of the Ministry of Tourism and Technology, in the presence of UNESCO Director-General, Audrey Azoulay. .

The award consists of a check for $50,000 (over €43,000) and its goal is to promote individual and collective initiatives that give life to youth entrepreneurship projects and programs in the field of economic innovation. Opened in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, MoTIV is a hub that promotes collaboration and sustainability, providing training and tools for young entrepreneurs working in various sectors. It was chosen from among 69 nominations.

In her speech during the ceremony, Sheikh Hasina said that UNESCO’s decision to support this initiative is the “most appropriate tribute” to the memory of his father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. “Bangladesh today is very different from what it was in the early years of independence,” he added, noting the progress made in development. Just as the international community has helped Bangladesh in recent decades – continued the Prime Minister – now also Dhaka, despite its limited financial capabilities, wants to contribute to the social and economic development and technological progress of the global community.

