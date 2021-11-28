Carso, Carlos Slim’s Mexican conglomerate, earns 307.2 million through September, up 50.2%

MADRID, October 26 (European press) –

Grupo Carso, Carlos Slim’s Mexican conglomerate, reported an attributable net profit of 7,192 million Mexican pesos (307.2 million euros) in the first nine months of the year, a 50.2% increase over the same period the previous year. According to the company’s quarterly accounts report.

Between January and September, the group’s turnover rose to 87.060 million pesos (3719 million euros), an increase of 37%. In terms of operation, the company reported an operating result of 8.572 million pesos (366 million euros), an increase of 47%; Total operating output (Ebitda) was 11,231 million pesos (480 million euros), an increase of 54.8%.

By business, the turnover of the retailer Grupo Sanborns was 34.690 million pesos (1.482 million euros), an increase of 40.8%; While Condumex, the industrial subsidiary, reported a turnover of 32,898 million pesos (1405 million euros), which is an increase of 42.5%.

On the other hand, sales of Carso Infraestructura y Construcción fell 0.2% to 17,981 million pesos (768 million euros). And that of Carso Energy is multiplied by more than three to 2,422 million pesos (103 million euros).

For the period between July and September, the Aztec conglomerate recorded sales of 30,157 million pesos (1,288 million euros), an increase of 21.9%; With a net profit of 2.568 million pesos (109.6 million euros), a decrease of 5.7%.