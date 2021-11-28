Indonesia. Indonesia calls for creation of a Southeast Asia travel corridor to revitalize post-outbreak economy

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

Yakarta, October 25 (DPA/EP) –

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Monday defended the opening of a travel corridor between Southeast Asian countries as soon as possible to try to revitalize the economy of the region affected by the economic crisis of the coronavirus.

Marking this Tuesday’s celebration of the new summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Joko stressed that although the strict restrictions imposed by the region’s governments have achieved the goal of dropping new cases of coronavirus, now is the time to make some of them more resilient.

“The economic recovery in ASEAN must be accelerated by revitalizing travel, including safe tourism,” Joko said during his speech at a business forum ahead of the two-day summit that will begin in Brunei on Tuesday.

“With the coronavirus situation increasingly under control, mobility restrictions can be eased,” the Indonesian president said before indicating that this internal corridor should be launched as soon as possible.

On October 14, Indonesia reopened the tourist islands of Bali and the Riau archipelago to visitors from 19 countries, including non-ASEAN members such as Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Indonesia is gradually easing restrictions imposed to slow the progress of the epidemic after a recent outbreak that put the Asian country’s health system on scrutiny between June and July this year. In recent weeks, daily cases have been less than a thousand. So far, there have been 4.2 million infections and 143,000 deaths.

More Stories

Carso, Carlos Slim’s Mexican conglomerate, earns 307.2 million through September, up 50.2%

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Bangladesh on its 50th Anniversary, Dhaka Helps a Ugandan Startup

1 day ago Mia Thompson

France: – The Orange Group achieved global sales of 10,508 million in the third quarter, down 0.7 percent

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Patricia Lopera was invited to attend the World Summit of Leaders of the Women’s Forum *

2 days ago Mia Thompson

LAURANADA – The trade balance recorded a deficit of $2.7 billion in October

2 days ago Mia Thompson

An invitation was extended to Patricia Lopera to attend the World Summit of Leaders of the Women’s Forum

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science in Bolivar: Bolivar, winner of the 10th National Meeting “Science and Lands” 2021 | Cartagena

21 mins ago Mia Thompson

The bleak and disturbing picture of Gerard Pique’s Davis Cup in Turin, Pre-Columbia-USA

22 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to download this new version and everything it offers to its users

24 mins ago Leo Adkins

Sheinbaum asks CDMX not to be disturbed by the omicron variant

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Uganda loses its only international airport to China due to debt default

27 mins ago Leland Griffith