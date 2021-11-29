Taiwan. – Microchip maker TSMC increased its profit by 13.8% in the third quarter

MADRID, October 14 (European press) –

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, increased its net profit by 13.8% in the third quarter, to NT$156,259 (€4806 million), according to the company.

Between July and September, TSMC net sales rose 16.3% year-on-year, to NT$414,671 million (€12,755 million).

Thus, in the first nine months of 2021, TSMC’s turnover was NT$1.14 trillion (€35,240 million), 17.5% more than the revenue recorded between January and September of last year.

“Our business in the third quarter was primarily supported by strong demand across the four growth platforms, namely smartphones, high performance computing (HPC), Internet of Things and automotive-related applications,” said Wendell Huang, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. from TSMC.

Looking at the last quarter of the year, the multinational expects to reach a turnover of between 15,400 and 15,700 million dollars (13313 and 13.572 million euros).