Taiwan. – Microchip maker TSMC increased its profit by 13.8% in the third quarter

7 mins ago Mia Thompson

MADRID, October 14 (European press) –

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, increased its net profit by 13.8% in the third quarter, to NT$156,259 (€4806 million), according to the company.

Between July and September, TSMC net sales rose 16.3% year-on-year, to NT$414,671 million (€12,755 million).

Thus, in the first nine months of 2021, TSMC’s turnover was NT$1.14 trillion (€35,240 million), 17.5% more than the revenue recorded between January and September of last year.

“Our business in the third quarter was primarily supported by strong demand across the four growth platforms, namely smartphones, high performance computing (HPC), Internet of Things and automotive-related applications,” said Wendell Huang, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. from TSMC.

Looking at the last quarter of the year, the multinational expects to reach a turnover of between 15,400 and 15,700 million dollars (13313 and 13.572 million euros).

More Stories

Indonesia. Indonesia calls for creation of a Southeast Asia travel corridor to revitalize post-outbreak economy

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Carso, Carlos Slim’s Mexican conglomerate, earns 307.2 million through September, up 50.2%

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Bangladesh on its 50th Anniversary, Dhaka Helps a Ugandan Startup

1 day ago Mia Thompson

France: – The Orange Group achieved global sales of 10,508 million in the third quarter, down 0.7 percent

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Patricia Lopera was invited to attend the World Summit of Leaders of the Women’s Forum *

2 days ago Mia Thompson

LAURANADA – The trade balance recorded a deficit of $2.7 billion in October

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ómicron: South Africa is alarmed by the “unjustified” international reaction to the new variant of the virus discovered in the country

55 seconds ago Cedric Manwaring

Colombia says goodbye by beating USA in Davis Cup Finals | ATP . round

3 mins ago Leland Griffith

Taiwan. – Microchip maker TSMC increased its profit by 13.8% in the third quarter

7 mins ago Mia Thompson

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man No Way Home tickets, how do you get them in CDMX?

11 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Science in Bolivar: Bolivar, winner of the 10th National Meeting “Science and Lands” 2021 | Cartagena

8 hours ago Mia Thompson