At the time, Sherwin said he was leaving European teams to compete for Raleigh Banana, a small England-based team that would not qualify for the tour.

Sherwin retired from racing in 1987, after winning two British titles, but he remained associated with the sport. He became an entrepreneur at Raleigh Banana and later became a spokesperson for the US team sponsored by Motorola, and was the first to hire Lance Armstrong, who became his friend.

American broadcasters began using the duo: first CBS, then ABC and various cable channels, and now NBC Sports. The Tour de France organizers ended up including comments from the two men in a summary that was sent to international broadcasters.

Over time, more races were added to the calendar, and Mr. Sherwin and Mr. Leggett eventually traveled the world to provide commentary on most major races, starting with each year in Australia during the summer. Sherwin once estimated that they spend around 150 days on the road each season.

John William Paul Sherwin was born on the 7 of June 1956 in Widnes, England, near Liverpool. His mother, Margaret (McGowan) Sherwin, was a homemaker; His father, John, was an industrial chemist at Imperial Chemical Industries. When Paul was seven years old, Imperial Chemical moved his family to Uganda, where his father ran a fertilizer plant.

After attending boarding school in Kenya, Sherwin returned to Britain where she discovered cycling. Unusually for being a professional European cyclist, he went to university and earned a diploma in paper technology from the Institute of Science and Technology at the University of Manchester.