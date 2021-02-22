Paul Sherwin, 62, who became the voice of Tour de France, dies

53 mins ago Mia Thompson

At the time, Sherwin said he was leaving European teams to compete for Raleigh Banana, a small England-based team that would not qualify for the tour.

Sherwin retired from racing in 1987, after winning two British titles, but he remained associated with the sport. He became an entrepreneur at Raleigh Banana and later became a spokesperson for the US team sponsored by Motorola, and was the first to hire Lance Armstrong, who became his friend.

American broadcasters began using the duo: first CBS, then ABC and various cable channels, and now NBC Sports. The Tour de France organizers ended up including comments from the two men in a summary that was sent to international broadcasters.

Over time, more races were added to the calendar, and Mr. Sherwin and Mr. Leggett eventually traveled the world to provide commentary on most major races, starting with each year in Australia during the summer. Sherwin once estimated that they spend around 150 days on the road each season.

John William Paul Sherwin was born on the 7 of June 1956 in Widnes, England, near Liverpool. His mother, Margaret (McGowan) Sherwin, was a homemaker; His father, John, was an industrial chemist at Imperial Chemical Industries. When Paul was seven years old, Imperial Chemical moved his family to Uganda, where his father ran a fertilizer plant.

After attending boarding school in Kenya, Sherwin returned to Britain where she discovered cycling. Unusually for being a professional European cyclist, he went to university and earned a diploma in paper technology from the Institute of Science and Technology at the University of Manchester.

More Stories

Brandon Jenner criticizes Kris Jenner for turning her family into a company

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

David Beckham has a business on his hands (every honey lover will love it)

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The Saharawi President’s Special Envoy receives in Entebbe (Uganda) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The United States must decide whether to continue its support for Claver Caron at the Islamic Development Bank

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Only the elites benefited from Africa’s economic growth

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Opponent Bobby Wayne claims he “won on a large scale” in the Ugandan presidential election

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Paul Sherwin, 62, who became the voice of Tour de France, dies

53 mins ago Mia Thompson

When will Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married?

54 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The goal of Eto’o’s son in the African U-20 Cup

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Passengers on the plane that “crashed” in Denver recount their experience

58 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

“The way to pay off debt is to have more exportable products.”

5 hours ago Mia Thompson