personality test | Tell us what you saw first and you’ll find out if you’re a nice person | Mexico

So that you know if you are a nice person, you just have to join personality test that we present here. You will receive this information as soon as you say what you first saw in the picture. Yes, you don’t have to do anything fancy. Let’s go!

In the illustration you have the following alternatives: the arm and the book. Each option has a different meaning in this a testSo it is best not to lie when giving your answer. On the other hand, it is necessary to note that the results that you will find below have no scientific validity.

Personality test picture 2022

This illustration shows you two alternatives: the arm and the book. So you know if you’re a nice person, tell us what you saw first. (Photo: MDZ Online)

personality test answers

If you see Arm first, then you are a person of great honesty and good advice. You say what you think without a filter. To be too honest, sometimes, has cheated on you. You hate fake people. You cannot stand hypocrisy. You think the trip isn’t a downfall. You think this gives you more strength to move forward.

If you see the book first, you stand out for always being aware of others. You are a kind, friendly, kind and generous person. In order to please someone else, you can forget about yourself. You like to make everyone around you feel comfortable and happy.

What is a personality test?

Personality tests are commonly used in the field of clinical psychology. These tests are tools that allow assessment of psychological and behavioral characteristics of a particular individual with the aim of determining the usual way of responding to certain circumstances.

