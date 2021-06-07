Peru elections: Pedro Castillo overturns Keiko Fujimori, at the end of a heart attack

Lima.

The Socialist candidate Pedro Castillo Monday passed derechista Keiko Fujimori narrow difference in official count from second round Presidential election Peru, in one of the most polarizing races in decades in the country.

The official count appears for Castillo With 50.10% Previously Fujimori With 49.90%, about 94.36% subordinate processed sounds, and the Difference Now it is from 39 thousand 164 votes While the final sounds arrive, mostly from Rural areas, more suitable for Left candidate.

Castillo, 51, who has become a champion of the poor, promised to rewrite the constitution to strengthen the role of the state and preserve more profits for mining companies.

The primary teacher also arrived in the morning from the town of Tacapamba, the candidate’s land in the northern Andean region, greeting his supporters with raised hands and the Peruvian flag upon his arrival at his local supporter, where he plans to hold a press conference.

At the place, celebrations for hundreds of his supporters with chants, trumpets and Peruvian flags were already taking place.

An unofficial quick count by Ipsos Peru late Sunday gave Maestro Castillo a slight lead after a poll said Fujimori would win, leaving the country, investors and mining companies in a quagmire. extreme uncertainty.

The potential end to photography could lead to days of tension, as the vote highlights the sharp divide between the capital, Lima, and the interior of the country, which led to Castillo’s unexpected rise.

polarized country

The only thing we want now is democracy, for everything to be democratic. “Whoever wins, accept the other and don’t start any trouble,” said Lily Rocha, a voter in the capital, Lima.

Meanwhile, street vendor Natalia Flores said she did not vote for either candidate, but she hopes whoever wins will lead the country beyond the recent political turmoil and pandemic.

Regardless of who comes forward, I think they will have to do a good job because the epidemic issue in Peru is terrible for us economically. “The business is unstable,” he said.

Whether it is Mr. Castillo or Mrs. Keiko (Fujimori), I hope they will do well in the next five years.”

Lucia Damert, a Peruvian academic based in Chile, expected tough days, with potential challenges to voting and requests for recounts. Damert expects protests, especially if Fujimori wins.

What is clear is that if Kiko wins, he will have to lock himself up in a castle in Lima and put up with what happens in the rest of the country.”

“Whoever wins should have a dialogue with the government and other political forces, we are in a polarized country,” said political analyst Andres Calderon.

