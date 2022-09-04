Peru team | New friendly Peru confirmed | John Renoso | El Salvador | United States | Sports

By Luis Amania

In the vedic They are preparing for the first match that the Peruvian national team will play under Juan Reynoso, which will be against Mexico on September 24 in the United States. But the president of the Peruvian Football Association, Augustine Lozano, It was announced yesterday that the next opponent Blanqueroga will face in its preparations for the upcoming rounds.

president FPF He revealed that the national team will be measured by savior On the territory of North America. “What I can confirm at this time is that on September 24 in Los Angeles we played Mexico and on September 27 in Washington against El Salvador.” announce cornucopia.

That wouldn’t be all, since from Saint Louis Work is underway to have one last match of the year in November. Likewise, the idea is to conduct the said meeting in the county.

“We are also working on the selection level until we finally have one in November friendly, The president of the federation indicated the end of the year, and the start of the next 2023 with a different structure, in order to obtain positive results from the first start.

On the other hand, Juan Reynoso will announce those who have been called up to duels against Mexico and El Salvador on Friday 9 September from 12:00 pm, as there will be some surprises regarding who will be chosen to defend white-red.

Cabezón has traveled around the country in recent weeks to discover new values ​​that can enhance selection. However, DT will not be present in today’s match between Lima Alliance s University of Sports.

I learned that…

rematch. The last time Peru He faced El Salvador in March 2019. That match, which was played at RFK Stadium in Washington, ended with the Central American team winning 2-0.