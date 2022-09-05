Cabal and Farah want the US Open back
Colombian tennis players Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah will seek on Monday to take another step in their intention to emulate what was done in 2019 at the US Open, where they were declared champions in the way of the doubles.
It’s been three years since that conquest at Arthur Ashe Court, so it’s time to show they’re still standing at the top of world tennis.
competitors
To continue the race for the prestigious prize in these four Grand Slams, the national duo will have to defeat the pair consisting of Australian Michael Venus and Germany’s Tim Putz in the round of 16 of the tournament.
At the conclusion of this release, the timeline for this commitment has not yet been set.
The pair came from beating Ecuadorean Diego Hidalgo and French Fabien Ripoll in the previous stage, who defeated them in 3 hours and 16 minutes, with a partial 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.
Meanwhile, Hidalgo and Ripoll’s Portuguese left Francisco Cabral and Nuno Borges on the road in the previous round, defeating them 6-4, 7-6.
Cabal and Farah credit him for the momentum that propelled them into the Round of 16, and they will surely need to bring him back to life if they are to reclaim the title in this competition.
Nadal will play alone
On Monday’s program at the US Open, the singles match between Spaniard Rafael Nadal and American Frances Tiafoe, scheduled for 12:15 p.m., Columbia time, also stands out.
Nadal comes from beating Richard Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5, while the American arrives after beating Diego Schwartzman, 7-6, (7), 6-4, 6-4 in nearly three hours.
