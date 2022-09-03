Alcaraz is still unstoppable and is already in the second round of the US Open

Unstoppable and without losing a set so far in the tournament, Spanish Carlos Alcaraz On Saturday, he qualified for the round of 16 of the US Open By defeating America decisively Jenson Broxby, 6-3, in 2 hours and 11 minutes. Alcaraz, with amazing tennis and great self-confidence, will face the winner of the duel between Croatian Marin Cilic and Britain’s Dan Evans in the next round.

4th place in the ATP ranking and 3rd ranked in US Open Championship, The Carraz wowed this first week in New York of the tournament where they reached the quarter-finals last yeara pivotal point in his remarkable rise to the global tennis elite.

this saturday, The 19-year-old from Murcia encounters another young man with a great future for the first time, Brooksby (He is 21 years old and number 43 in the world), and he defeated him as he displayed not only an impressive ability to navigate the court but also an amazing catalog of hits: very strong rights, accurate drops, unresumeable shots…

Aggressiveness, intensity and success of Alkaraz They were completely reflected in the 46 winners in the showdown against only 10 of his opponent.

Alcaraz only had a moment of doubt in the match when In the third set he lost his serve twice in a row and his opponent went 0-3 with serve to his advantage. But he responded in a big way and clinched the final set by winning six straight games.

With a three-set win over Broxby, Alcaraz continues his clean path at the US Open without dropping a set (In the first round, 7-5, 7-5 and 2-0 against Argentine Sebastian Paez, who retired in the third set; and in the second round, 6-2, 6-1 and 7-5 against also Argentine Federico Correa.) At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the center court of the US Open, Alcaraz started Saturday by stomping the accelerator and getting his first “breaking” ball in the fourth game of the game, but he missed a straight forehand and the match stayed even. .

Broxby showed good stamina at first, but the Spaniard showed his superiority And with an unusual cross pass from the right on the way, he broke the American’s serve (4-2). With a clear sense of dominance by then, Alcaraz finished the first set with a header in 40 minutes.

He didn’t give up early in the second set as he pressed Broxby’s first serve and took the break. Brooksby did not give up and the break returned soon after, But he didn’t have time to savor it since, in the next match, the Spaniard added a new “break” and maintained control (3-2). Alcaraz spared no artillery, and with two impressive forehand strokes, he finished the second set of the second leg after 49 minutes. The audience was delighted with Alcaraz, who left many evidence of his talent and paw on the ring.

But the New York spectators wanted more and Broxby made them dream of a longer game moment. The American broke Alcaraz early in the third set, He came in with the confidence of someone who had nothing to lose and added a new “break” to go 0-3.

“You have to be there all the time,” his coaching team told Alcaraz. Without giving up the set, the Kars returned the first “break” and, with a great comeback goal, tied the match 3-3. Alcaraz spared no effort but broke one of his shoes trying to catch a shot into the net. Already with stalemate in his favour and with Broxby swayed by the missed advantage, Alcaraz finished the final set with six straight games and chants of “Come, come!” resounding in New York.