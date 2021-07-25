Pfizer and Astra Delta discontinued; covid-19 investigations

London.

Yesterday, scientific research confirmed that two doses of the covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer or AstraZeneca are effective against the delta type of coronavirus.

The study published in New England Journal of Medicine, examining key findings presented by Public Health England (PHE) in May on the efficacy of covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

He indicated that receiving two doses of Pfizer was 88% effective in preventing disease symptoms from the delta variant, compared to 93.7% versus the alpha variant.

Two injections of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 67% effective against the delta variant, versus 60% originally reported, and 74.5% effective against the alpha variant, compared to the original estimate of 66% effectiveness.

“Only modest differences in vaccine efficacy were seen with the delta variant compared to the alpha variant after receiving two doses of the vaccine,” Public Health England researchers wrote in the study.

Data from Israel estimated Pfizer’s lower efficacy against symptomatic disease, although protection against severe disease remains high.

PHE had previously reported that the first dose of any vaccine was approximately 33% effective against symptomatic delta disease.

The full study found that the Pfizer injection dose was 36% effective and the AstraZeneca vaccine dose was 30% effective.

The delta variant, first identified in India, is present in 124 countries or territories, according to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO).