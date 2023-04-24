Physical activation is very important for the well-being of the body and emotions: Indira Vizcaíno

The Governor of the State of Colima, Indira Vizcaino Silva, participated on Monday in Manzanillo, in commemoration of the World Physical Activation Day, in the Guillermo Uribe Bazán Technical High School, where students from this institution participated, as well as students from the Ignacio Ramirez Elementary School; There, the president expressed that physical activation is very important for the well-being of the body and emotions.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) decided a few years ago that we dedicate a day of awareness of the importance of physical activity for our well-being; that is why we are here with you, to celebrate World Physical Activation Day, hoping that you will take as a message the importance of doing some physical activity, not only at school, but even Outside of it, which you love. The importance of telling them to take care of their health is to stay fit and active with some kind of exercise,” the state chief said.

Bertha Alicia Martell Rodríguez, Principal of Guillermo Uribe Bazán Technical High School, thanked the fact that this campus was chosen to carry out the said activity; “Governor, you are most welcome and we hope you leave happy to be with us.”

“It gives me great pleasure to open this week of work with this activity and show you the living message, the importance of loving ourselves and taking care of ourselves, our physical, emotional and spiritual health,” said the director of this Manzanillo Foundation.

On the other hand, the members of the Board extended an invitation to the President of the State, Indira Vizcaino, so that, in June of this year, she could accompany them on the fiftieth anniversary of this high school.