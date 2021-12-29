Piccito and Santero will race in the United States

The Argentines will participate in the 24 Hours of Michelin Pilot Challenge in Daytona.

Jose Maria Lopez has been confirmed by the Action Express team as one of their drivers for the 2022 edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona, which will kick off at the end of January. Cordovan will be part of the 48th Cadillac crew at Ally Racing and will have partners Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Rockenfeller and Jimmy Johnson

What was an open secret was confirmed. 2022 “Pechito” López will start early as he has been announced as a crew member leading the seven-time NASCAR Champion for the Long Wind Race at Daytona. The man from Cordoba tested the Cadillac DPi during the early days of December when he will face one of the most important competitions in American motorsport.

For his part, Julián Santero announced on his social networks that he had been called by Toyota to run the Michelin Pilot Challenge date at Daytona with the Toyota Supra GT4 attended by Riley Motorsport. The next man from Mendoza will have Alfredo Negri and Thiago Camilo as teammates.

After his impressive performance in the first test, which was this year, Santero will have the opportunity to go for a second match in the four-hour race that will take place on Friday, January 28. The Toyota man in the Super TC2000 and Turismo Nacional will once again share the unit with Negri and now also with Brazilian Camilo, who has already raced with the unit at this season’s event at Laguna Seca.