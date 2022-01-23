Pilot refuses to fly again because his shift is over after an unscheduled landing and unleashes passenger anger

29 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Posted:

23 ene 2022 00:54 GMT

Flight PK-9754 left Riyadh for Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, but due to bad weather, the plane had to land in the Saudi city of Dammam.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot refused to fly his plane again after its unplanned landing, sparking protests from passengers.

The incident reported by the Pakistani media Express Tribune On January 16, the flight PK-9754, which departed on time from the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, bound for Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. But due to bad weather, the plane was forced to deviate from its course and land in the Saudi city of Dammam.

Subsequently, the captain of the flight refused to resume the flight to Islamabad, arguing that “his shift is already over”. this is a reason irritability of the passengers who refused to leave the plane. Tensions did not stop until after the arrival of airport security agents.

For his part, a spokesperson for the airline justified the captain’s decision, claiming that the pilots needed adequate rest in order to private aviation safety.

More Stories

Controversial Roosevelt statue removed in New York

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

US applies ‘an eye for an eye’ law to China and cancels 44 flights from the Asian country due to Covid-19

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The owner of the sun is ready to charge for its use

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States warned Maduro against returning to dialogue with the opposition because “the opportunity will not last forever.”

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

ran over a reporter in the middle of a live broadcast; My whole life passed before my eyes.

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Joe Biden advirtió que cualquier maniobra rusa hacia Ucrania será considerada una invasión

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

European money in society: from 20% for science to 6% for equality

24 mins ago Mia Thompson

Born in Ireland, he has been called up from Cape Verde by Linkedin and will play in the Round of 16 of the African Cup.

27 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The service is improving its tool for transferring

28 mins ago Leo Adkins

Pilot refuses to fly again because his shift is over after an unscheduled landing and unleashes passenger anger

29 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Defenders of immigrants return to the fray and ask Biden to take action

32 mins ago Mia Thompson