Pinocchio’s first show and release date live for Disney Plus

With Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Luke Evans, and more on the cast.

Disney continues its streak of bringing its classic characters into format real pictureNow, it’s your turn Pinocchiowhich is a film that shows his first progress on video.

In production for some time and with The first picture Last March, the live action adaptation of Pinocchio Debut trailer.

The video is only two minutes long and offers a glimpse into characters like Jiminy Cricket, Blue Fairy, fox Honored Juan, Geppetto Tom Hanks.

As mentioned earlier, this movie will maintain the high definition of the 1940’s animated movie in sections such as Aesthetics of the characterswhich is something to see in the preview regarding Jiminy Cricket’s design.

In addition, some vital scenarios can be observed in history, such as Stromboli Circusthe villain who seeks to get rich with Pinocchio.

In addition to Tom Hanks, the cast was supplemented by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchiowith other actors such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan Michael Key, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans; All under the direction of Robert Zemeckis.

Pinocchio Show will start on September 8 by DisneyPlus.

Line: Disney Studios Los Angeles

Related