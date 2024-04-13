President Javier Miley announces his separation from Fatima Flores

(CNN in Spanish) — Argentine President Javier Miley announced his separation from actress and comedian Fatima Flores, referring to work schedules that, he said, led them to live apart and made it impossible for them to maintain a relationship.

“As a result of Fatima’s overwhelming professional success, of which I am extremely proud, she has received numerous job offers to work in both the United States and Europe.” The president wrote on his official account:, formerly Twitter. He continued: “This, in addition to the complex task that I face today and that the Argentines have entrusted to me, has led us to live apart, making the relationship that we would like to be impossible, despite how much we love each other.” “.

As a result, they decided to end the relationship “and maintain the bond of friendship given how we feel towards each other and how much we love, respect and admire each other,” the Argentine president’s message concluded.

Fatima Flores is the most famous and perhaps one of the best imitators of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in Argentina. He is very popular in the country, having filled theaters for years, especially through his performances in which he performs many impersonations. In addition, he participated in successful television programs such as “Periodismo para todos” hosted by Jorge Lanata, and “Bailando por un Sueño” with Marcelo Tinelli.

His relationship with Miley was revealed a week after the August 13 primary.

The president's announcement came on the same day of his meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with whom he held a meeting on Friday in Texas after receiving the “International Ambassadors of Light” award on Wednesday with his sister, Karina Miley. Miami's Jewish community.

With information from Ivan Pérez Sarmente and Manuela Castro.