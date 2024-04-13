President Javier Miley announces his separation from Fatima Flores

Cedric Manwaring April 13, 2024 0
President Javier Miley announces his separation from Fatima Flores

(CNN in Spanish) — Argentine President Javier Miley announced his separation from actress and comedian Fatima Flores, referring to work schedules that, he said, led them to live apart and made it impossible for them to maintain a relationship.

“As a result of Fatima’s overwhelming professional success, of which I am extremely proud, she has received numerous job offers to work in both the United States and Europe.” The president wrote on his official account:, formerly Twitter. He continued: “This, in addition to the complex task that I face today and that the Argentines have entrusted to me, has led us to live apart, making the relationship that we would like to be impossible, despite how much we love each other.” “.

As a result, they decided to end the relationship “and maintain the bond of friendship given how we feel towards each other and how much we love, respect and admire each other,” the Argentine president’s message concluded.

Fatima Flores is the most famous and perhaps one of the best imitators of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in Argentina. He is very popular in the country, having filled theaters for years, especially through his performances in which he performs many impersonations. In addition, he participated in successful television programs such as “Periodismo para todos” hosted by Jorge Lanata, and “Bailando por un Sueño” with Marcelo Tinelli.

His relationship with Miley was revealed a week after the August 13 primary.

The president's announcement came on the same day of his meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with whom he held a meeting on Friday in Texas after receiving the “International Ambassadors of Light” award on Wednesday with his sister, Karina Miley. Miami's Jewish community.

With information from Ivan Pérez Sarmente and Manuela Castro.

More Stories

Biden promises to defend the Philippines against China's “attack” – DW – 04/12/2024

Biden promises to defend the Philippines against China's “attack” – DW – 04/12/2024

Cedric Manwaring April 12, 2024 0
Doctors discover a 30cm long eel alive in a man's stomach; Enter into his rectum News from Mexico

Doctors discover a 30cm long eel alive in a man's stomach; Enter into his rectum News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring April 11, 2024 0
A new structure for Asia? – DW – 09/04/2024

A new structure for Asia? – DW – 09/04/2024

Cedric Manwaring April 10, 2024 0
This is how you can process it, these are the requirements

This is how you can process it, these are the requirements

Cedric Manwaring April 9, 2024 0
Earthquake in the United States today, April 8 – Time, size, and location of the epicenter via USGS | New York | California | Solar eclipse in Texas | mix up

Earthquake in the United States today, April 8 – Time, size, and location of the epicenter via USGS | New York | California | Solar eclipse in Texas | mix up

Cedric Manwaring April 8, 2024 0
Peru announces that it will require a visa for Mexican citizens in response to restrictions imposed by Mexico

Peru announces that it will require a visa for Mexican citizens in response to restrictions imposed by Mexico

Cedric Manwaring April 7, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

President Javier Miley announces his separation from Fatima Flores

President Javier Miley announces his separation from Fatima Flores

Cedric Manwaring April 13, 2024 0
An American official says the United States is optimistic in its trade with Argentina

An American official says the United States is optimistic in its trade with Argentina

Mia Thompson April 13, 2024 0
Biden promises to defend the Philippines against China's “attack” – DW – 04/12/2024

Biden promises to defend the Philippines against China's “attack” – DW – 04/12/2024

Cedric Manwaring April 12, 2024 0
Doctors discover a 30cm long eel alive in a man's stomach; Enter into his rectum News from Mexico

Doctors discover a 30cm long eel alive in a man's stomach; Enter into his rectum News from Mexico

Cedric Manwaring April 11, 2024 0
A new structure for Asia? – DW – 09/04/2024

A new structure for Asia? – DW – 09/04/2024

Cedric Manwaring April 10, 2024 0