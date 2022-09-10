President Louis Abenader will have a meeting with Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abenader He will travel to Washington next Wednesday to participate in a special meeting with Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, result of interest That country’s president, Joe Bidenin the area caricum.

The meeting, which will take place on Thursday at the White House, is seen as Follow up on a previous meeting Between President Luis Abenader and Vice President Harris on June 9, during the visit of the Dominican President to Ninth Summit of the Americasin Los Angeles, California.

Other CARICOM leaders also participated on that occasion, and there was talk of Food security, energy security and access to finance. It was President Louis Abenader’s turn to discuss food security.

As for the meeting this week between the Vice President of the United States and the President of the Dominican Republic, President Luis Abenader is expected to speak. Haiti topic.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm and end at 4:00 pm.

At the end of the meeting, President Luis Abenader will participate in The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez requested a protocol session on it.

At the end of this session, the President will travel to the Dominican Republic to leave after several days for New York City and participate in 77 United Nations Assembly.