President Zelensky demands Ukraine’s accession to NATO

Secretary General of NATOJens Stoltenberg made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Thursday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. During a joint press conference, Zelensky said it was time for NATO Invite Ukraine to join the military alliance. Stoltenberg replied that this issue would be discussed at L.’s summit NATO Which will be held in July in the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius.

Jens Stoltenberg:”[La adhesión de Ucrania a la OTAN] It will feature prominently on the agenda of the meeting [de la organización]as well as in the previous period [a la reunión] And while preparing for the summit [que se celebrará] in Vilnius. The future of Ukraine in the Euro-Atlantic family. Ukraine’s future NATO. All allies agree on that.

This week, Ukraine received US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile defense systems for the first time. On the other hand, the Russian authorities admitted that a Russian warplane mistakenly bombed the Russian city of Belgorod, located near Ukraine, on Thursday evening. The Russian Defense Ministry said some buildings were damaged, but no one was injured in the blast, which left a huge crater in a street adjacent to several residential buildings.