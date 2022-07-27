Priority for workers’ health

The Company health plans It evolves based on the needs of its employees, and today, two aspects that employees value most are plans that provide coverage Specialist in family health and mental health. As the work context is changing and adapting to the new times in which the well-being of the individual has played an important role, concern for the physical and emotional well-being of employees is more important than ever and companies must take this into account. So much so that a file Cigna 360 Wellbeing Study Shows that the 98% of workers consider it important to have time to take care of and enjoy their family Thus preventing stressful situations that may affect their mental health.

One of the reasons employees experience higher levels of stress is that work and personal life are no longer separate and they have to deal with both worlds simultaneously. As a result, their priorities have changed, and while the basic coverage was sufficient before, they are now searching Health plans that help them improve their family, mental and emotional well-being To find that balance again. Companies understand this and many have already decided to change their health plans to make life easier for their employees, and that means giving them support and helping them with family problems. To achieve this, it is important to provide employees with the necessary support and tools to meet the demands of the new era, among them reconciling work and family life, generating greater commitment to the company and talent retention.

for Ana Sanchez, Director of Human Resources at Cigna “The greatest assets that companies have, the people who work in them, must be taken care of in an integrated manner. Gone are the programs that value health based only on company medical examinations, it is necessary today to implement a well-structured well-being plan implemented in line with the specific needs of workers on the All levels, making space and its importance to mental health. These plans should contain a clear and comprehensive strategy that delivers benefits to attract teams’ attention, improve their well-being and provide improvement in health, as well as stress reduction among other potential illnesses.”

Under this premise, Cigna proposes a series of keys to help adapt the company’s health plans, promote the family and mental health of the organization, and thus ensure the well-being of employees: