Private parties explode the spread of Covid-19: Sheinbaum

Mexico City.

Prime Minister Claudia Sheinbaum said that in recent days there has been an increase in family parties and gatherings of friends and “this may be what has led to a greater spread of the disease”, in connection with the increase in cases of the virus. 19 That is why he called on citizens to avoid these types of meetings in which the risks of infection are high.

In a video conference, Sheinbaum Pardo expressed the presence of crowds in bars and restaurants, which is why they decided to end the reopening program, which allowed bars to provide catering service and led the local government to reduce the opening hours of restaurants by one hour.

“In those places where we have seen an increase – in the flow of people – we also call on citizens to avoid private parties,” the prime minister said.

As for what happened at the Fisher restaurant in Polanco, where INVEA officials were attacked by employees of that company when they closed it for not complying with sanitary measures, he said, “It is the only case of assault on INVEA customers.

He also announced that the attackers would be presented to the deputy and the restaurant would be closed.

In these days of increasing cases of COVID-19, it is important that restaurants respect sanitary measures and I announce that at 2 pm they will have a meeting with the mayors to “take action on the issue of the pandemic”.